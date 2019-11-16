Crescent Varsity Mass Comm Alumni Lead Again at UNILAG PG Exams

Crescent University Mass Communication products have excelled again as the University of Lagos released the results of highly competitive 2019/2020 postgraduate entrance examination.

The results of the examination which featured over 500 candidates from different universities in Nigeria held in July, 2019 showed that 9 students from Department of Mass Communication Crescent University, were among 78 candidates who scored 70% and above and were recommended for admission by Board of Postgraduate Studies, University of Lagos.

The 9 students representing 11.5% of candidates were offered unconditional Full Time admission into 2019/2020 Master of Science in Mass Communication.

Recall that two graduates of Mass Communication from Crescent University, Waheed Ogunjobi finished with a PhD grade (4.21 over 5.0 in 2016/17) while Jonathan Olajide scored (4.28 over 5.0 in 2017/2018) respectively at the final examination of University of Lagos Master of Science (MSc.) in Mass Communication programme.

While reacting to the development, the Head of Department of Mass Communication, Crescent University, Abeokuta Dr. Kola Adesina said that he was not surprised that 9 students excelled again in the UNILAG 2019 postgraduate entrance examination because graduates of Crescent Mass Communication have always been leading in UNILAG at postgraduate level over the past five years.

Adesina unveiled that 9 out of 78 students admitted unconditionally for 2019/2020 Full Time admission on merit coming the same University confirms the quality and integrity of certificates issued by Crescent University.

It also corroborated the 93.5 per cent scored by the department during the 2018 National Universities Commission (NUC) accreditation visit to Crescent University, Abeokuta.

The Vice Chancellor of Crescent University, Professor Ibraheem Gbajabiamila said he was not surprised by the feat recorded by the graduates of the institution as they have been adequately equipped to excel in all spheres of life.

He added that the quality of curricula of programmes as well as lecturers of Crescent has raised the bar over the years.