BURSARY: Delta Government Assures Students Of Payment

Students of Delta origin have been assured that the state government would begin the payment of bursary.

The revelation was unearthed by the Executive Secretary of the State Bursary and Scholarship Board, Mr Sunny Orishedere, at the 2018/2019 flagg-off ceremony to students of Higher institutions of learning.

Mr. Orishedere stated that it has become a tradition for the Bursary and Scholarship Board to perform the formal flagging off ceremony, which announces the commencement of bursary payment.

While apologizing for the delay encountered in the payment of the bursary, the Executive Secretary disclosed that it was due to irregularities discovered during verification and screening on the lists sent to the Board by the various institutions of learning across the country.

He revealed that 24, 179 applications were received, pointing out that after the verification and screening exercise, the number was trimmed to 17,169, that are qualified for the payment.

His words: "the report of the verification was submitted to the State Executive Council, upon approval, part of the funds were released last week to commence payment".

He said all students of Delta origin who are qualified for payment would be paid accordingly as the state governor is interested in the welfare of the students.

While noting that Delta remains the only state still implementing bethe full payment of bursary to students in the country, Orishedere said that the state government has also initiated other scholarship programs such as the best graduating student and first class Scholarship to encourage and assist students.

Mr. Orishedere revealed that the board has been fully digitalized inline with the CBN directive and the appropriate staff have also been trained on the procedures so as to commence payment.

He further revealed that the payment would be done on first come, first serve basis, as student whose institutions were cleared earlier would receive their payment first.

Also Speaking, the National President of the National Association of Delta state students ,NADESSTU, Comrade Saturday Godwin expressed appreciation to Governor Ifeanyi Okowa's administration for having the welfare of the students in mind and for being consistent with the payment of bursary to Delta state students .

Comrade Godwin solicited the assistance of the state Government in addressing some of the challenges facing the Association.

Present at the flag off ceremony was the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on studentys matters, Comrade Jerry Ehiwario and also the Special Assistant to the Governor on Student matters Comrade Osadume Francis.