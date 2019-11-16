Kogi Election: 8 Ballot Boxes Snatched By Thugs. snatch 8 ballot boxes, INEC official kidnapped, 2 shot

snatch 8 ballot boxes, INEC official kidnapped, 2 shot

Thugs in police uniform have invaded Ward A of Crowther Memorial/Sabongari polling unit in Lokoja, Kogi State and successfully carted away eight ballot boxes after sporadic shooting.

“Eight ballot boxes were carted away,’ according to Peter Phillips, Assistant Registration officer.

He added that the card readers, his car key and phone were also taken away by the invaders.

Police officers deployed to the polling unit also joined journalists and party agents to scramble for safety as guns boom from the guns of the invaders.

The election has been peaceful and registration officers were waiting to commence collation before the invasion.

Similarly, a yet-to-be identified official of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has been kidnapped in SUBEB polling unit in Lokoja, the Kogi State capital.

The abduction happened after gunmen shot sporadically into the air while voting was going on, according to the Nation.

Voters scampered for safety before the gunmen went away with the official.

Meanwhile, voting has ended at Bishop Crowther LGEA Primary School Lokoja.

Sorting of votes and counting of ballots will commence by 2pm.

Information also reaching this newspaper revealed that two persons have been shot at Egume Police Station Polling Unit, Dekina LGA.

It was also gathered that violence has broken out in at least four polling centres in Lokoja, the state capital.