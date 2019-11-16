Over 1000 Persons Turn To God, As Wife Of DESOPADEC Chairman Storms Sapele With Message Of Hope

Wife of the Chairman, Delta State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission (DESOPADEC) cum General Overseer, Mega Praise Church of Christ, Mrs. Light Diden, has called on the good people of Sapele, the administrative headquarter of Sapele local government area, to repent from their sins and give their lives to Christ.

Mrs. Diden, who was preaching during a Crusade service at Omatshola Primary School, Boyo Road, Sapele, Delta State, with the theme: "Ye Must Be Born Again", admonished Sapele indigenes to give their liives to Christ, saying that no one living in sin and doing evil would make heaven.

The cleric's wife who took her scripture readings from Roms 6:23, added that in order to make heaven, one must be born again, harping on the fact that no man could deceive God as the scripture admonishes in Gal. 6:7

Mrs. Diden, further added that she is a living testimony of God's love and kindness, stating that her present status is made possible by God's infinite mercies who is supreme as recorded in Psalm 75:7 and 1 Samuel 2:8.

She noted that it is only God who could make a man, "he makes one man up and another one down as he is the only qualified Judge".

While exalting God who is the maker and creator of her soul, Mrs. Diden admonished Christian to desist from Idiolatry, fornication, stealing, lying among other attributes of the devil as the bible has commanded them to do so in Deutoronomy 5 vs 7.

In continuation, the wife of the General Overseer added that, fornicators, cheaters, liars ,gossipers would not enter into the Kingdom of God unless they repent and confess with their mouth that Jesus Christ is Lord as God said in 1st. John 1:9.

She called on the people of Sapele to seek first the kingdom of God as written in Matthew 6 : 33, before worldly things.

At the end of the service, there was altar call for all those who wanted to repent and give their lives to Christ, over one thousand persons came out and gave their lives to Christ, as indicated in Luke 15:7 that "indeed there is great joy in heaven over any soul that repents".