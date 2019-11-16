World Bank disburses N529m for projects in Borno communities

The World Bank has disbursed N529 million for execution of development projects in 54 rural communities of Borno State.

Programme Manager, Community and Social Development Programme (CSDP), Hon. Chiroma Usman disclosed this Weekend during the flag off of the disbursement of the funds at the Government House, Maiduguri.

Usman added that the benefiting communities were drawn from Bayo, Jere, Kaga, Konduga, Maiduguri and Magumeri Local Government Areas of the state.

He further said the development projects were executed under the Local Empowerment and Environmental Management Project (LEEMP) and Community-Based Poverty Reduction Projects (CPRP).

Usman listed the projects as water, health, education, environment, shelter and livelihood support services.

“CSDP has so far disbursed N659 million to communities under its various programmes in the past two years.

“Some 46 communities participated under the Community Driven Investment (CDI); 24 benefited from Group Driven Investment (GDI) while 149 others under Micro Project Scheme (MPS),” Usman said.

According to him, the participating communities were selected based on poverty prevalence index and other criteria set out by the bank. Usman added that the fund were disbursed to the communities based on the need assessment exercise, to enable them to execute projects of their choice to improve their social and economic wellbeing.