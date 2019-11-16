November 16:   Your Spiritual State of Mind

Mourning is a spiritual state of mind that makes a true believer go to Jesus with a contrite, broken and penitent heart seeking pardon and forgiveness from sin. Jesus has invited all believers in Matthew 11:28 (KJV), “Come unto me, all ye that labour and are heavy laden, and I will give you rest.” Labouring is a painful experience. We labor under the painful weight of sinful life. Only through mourning caused by realising how much pain sin causes us that makes us seek the comfort offered by Jesus. The realisation of our sinfulness brings about penitence, and comfort comes from forgiveness.

In the Beatitudes, Jesus reminds His disciples that they cannot seek happiness the way the world does. True joy is not found in selfish ambition, excuses, or self-justification. An enviable state of blessedness comes to those who mourn over their own sin. Jesus is saying, "These are the ones I look on with favor: those who are humble and contrite in spirit, and who tremble at my word" (Isaiah 66:2). When we agree with God about how bad our sin is, repent of it, and seek His power to enable us walk away from it (very important and powerful), Jesus promises comfort from the Holy Spirit. The kind of "mourning" that leads to repentance is truly a blessing. 2 Corinthians 7:10 (KJV), “For godly sorrow worketh repentance to salvation not to be repented of: but the sorrow of the world worketh death.” Repentance results in forgiveness and cleansing from God.

When we have trusted in Jesus as our personal substitute for sin, we no longer stand condemned. “There is therefore now no condemnation to them which are in Christ Jesus, who walk not after the flesh, but after the Spirit. Romans 8:1(KJV). Rather than wallow in guilt and shame, in repentance we realize that we stand justified before God.

Note: Those who practice mourning over their own sin find the heart of God. Intimate fellowship with God is the very foundation of true happiness.

Let’s pray: O Lord, thank You for Jesus Christ and all that He did to open the way for me to have intimate relationship with You. Help me to always be contrite in heart and penitent for my sinfulness as a result of my mourning. I want Your blessing, help me Lord, in Jesus’ name. Amen

Today’s reading: Ezekiel 3-4; Hebrews 11:20-40

