Gov Buni Appoints Chairman, Members Yobe State Projects Monitoring & Evaluation Committee

The Governor of Yobe State,Hon. Mai Mala Buni has approved the appointment of Chairman and members of Yobe State Project Monitoring and Evaluation Committee, YSPMEC with immediate effect.

A statement issued Friday by the Press Secretary to the Secretary to the State Government, SSG, Malam Shuaibu Andullahi said the appointments are as follows:

1. Surv. Usman Hassan Maraya , Chairman. Other members include.

2. Engr. Zaji Bunu member.

3. Dauda Mai Adamu Gulani.

4. Engr. Aliyu Nuhu.

5. Dr. Baba Bilia.

6. Alh. Mohammadu Baba Sarki.

7. Hon. Sani Mohammed El. Katuzu.

8. Mai Musa Alkali.

9. Arch. Haruna Bulama Mutai.

10. Engr. Usman Shehu Auta.

11. Ahmed Muhammed Mairami,

Secretary.

The statement added that the committee mandate was to monitor all capital projects being executed by the state government and ensure that such projects are executed as approved and to standard and specifications of their respective contract awards.