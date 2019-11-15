Gov Buni Appoints Former VC YOSU As Executive Chairman, Yobe SUBEB

Yobe State Governor, Alhaji Mai Mala Buni, has approved the appointment of Professor Musa Alabe, the immediate past Vice Chancellor, Yobe State University (YSU), as the Executive Chairman, Yobe State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB).

A statement issued by the Acting Secretary to the State Government, SSG, Alhaji Baba Malam Wali in Damaturu Friday said that Prof. Alabe is to replace Alhaji Goni Ibrahim whose tenure has expired.

The statwnt added that Prof. Alabe until his appointment, was one time the Dean, Faculty of Technology, Bayero University, Kano and also Vice Chancellor, Yobe State University as well as a member , Nigeria Society of Engineers, COREN and Author of a book, “An Introduction to Management Information System.”