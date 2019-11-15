Hoodlums Takes Over School In Delta

Bandits have allegedly taken over the permanent site of the Federal College of Education (Technical), Asaba, in the last six months.

It was gathered that last week, armed robbers, armed with guns and dangerous weapons stormed the school clinic and robbed patients, their siblings who are taking care of them and the nurses of their phones, monies and other valuables.

It was learnt that there is no security in the school as a result students live in perpetual fear. Meanwhile, on Thursday last week an unidentified man allegedly stabbed a female student simply identified as Vivian of same institution.

It was learnt that the incident took place on Thursday night when a man attacked the female hostel of the college to rob them of their valuables.

The victim who is a 400 level student of the institution said that she got stabbed with a broken bottle while she was trying to fight off the thief, who stabbed her multiple times before taking to his heels.

“The man came into the female hostel at about 1:46am on Thursday, I was attacked in my room and I was stabbed on my hand by the man. I saw his face and I am sure he is not a student” she asserted.

She stated that the bad conditions have made the female hostel in the school a major target for hoodlums, saying that, "such things have been happening in the school in the last six months. It has become obvious that the management cannot tackle the situation”.

“There have been constant attacks on majorly girls in the school and vandalization of school properties.

While she stated that she was treated in the schools clinic, she lamented that there has been no action by security agency despite reports.

“Just some weeks ago, armed robbers attacked the school clinic and robbed everyone of their phones and money” she said.

When contacted, the Commissioner of Police (CP), Adeleke Adeyinka mentioned that he was not aware of the matter, though he said he has sent a District Police Officer, to the school.