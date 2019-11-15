Zulum Inuagurates Borno State University Senate

Borno State Governror , Professor Babagana Umara Zulum has finally inaugurated the first Senate of the state owned university, (BOSU).

The governor charged them to accelerate socio-economic development, provide high quality manpower and improve human life at the state university.

While inaugurating the Senate Thursday at its permanent site, Njimtilo, Gov. Zulum said,he was optimistic that the varsity would compete and excel favourably with other universities in the country.

He said,” Investments in the education sector could create various means of opportunities to liberate society from dangerous ideological influences of Boko Haram insurgents".

Zulum added” this administration places a prime position to education, being the most important factor for economic development in the 21st Century,”.

According to him, the establishment of new varsity, was an important denominator in the promotion of development and high quality of human life.

“It is because of this reason that this administration pledges an unflinching commitment to provision of quality and functional education at all levels.

“We trust that qualitative education will also provide the bedrock to accelerate socioeconomic development agenda", Zulum said.

He further explained that in order to create better education opportunities, the state government will invest heavily in the state owned university to boost education and influence socio economic development of the state.