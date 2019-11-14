BAYELSA 2019: Election Is Not A Do-or-die Affairs, IYC Warns Gladiators

Barely 48 hours to the Bayelsa state governorship election, political actors have been cautioned to go about their campaigns peacefully.

Youths in the state have also been told not to allow themselves to be used as thugs to disrupt the process.

President, Ijaw Youth Council (IYC), worldwide, Pereotubo Oweilaemi, Esq., in a press statement made available to our correspodent on Thursday, advised that the election shouldn't be seen as a do-or-die affairs.

"As Bayelsans are going to the field come Saturday the 16th of November, 2019, IYC calls for peaceful election. All players should conduct themselves in a peaceful manner. Election is not a do or die affair. The election as we have said earlier is a brotherly contest. Political players should not therefore use the election to perpetrate violence against fellow Ijaw man.

"We also appeal to Ijaw youths in Bayelsa State to conduct themselves in a peaceful manner. No youth should make himself a willing tool to ferment strife in the State. Those who are readily available to be used as thugs by desperate politicians should desist from it. The Council will partner with security agencies to checkmate electoral violence".

The statement regretted the packets of violence that have greeted campaigns and other preparations to the build up to the election.

"IYC frowns at the orgy of violence perpetrated by rival political groups in Nembe City which has resulted in the death of promising Ijaw youths while several others injured. This should not be a prelude or a signpost to what will happen on Saturday. Security agencies should therefore be very alert to arrest any further occurrence.

"Finally, we are appealing to INEC to conduct a credible election in the State. Security agents should also be neutral in discharging their duties. They should not repeat what they did to Ijaw people in Bayelsa and Rivers States during the 2019 general elections. Bayelsa State is no at war and so no security man should play himself into the hands of desperate politicians to commit electoral malfeasance".

It pointed out that the Ijaw nationality is keenly looking as things unfolds, stressing that the state shouldn't be turned into a war zone.

Hear him: "The entire Ijaw nation is watching. No one should turn Bayelsa State into a theatre of war in this election. Any compromised attack on the electorates by security agents will be seen as an act of aggression against the Ijaw nation. The Federal Government should therefore caution those security agents deployed to the State on election duty to be neutral", the statement added.