Yobe Gov Presents N108.41 Billion 2020 Appropriation Bill

Yobe State Governor, Alhaji Mai Mala Buni has presented the sum of N108.414 Billion for the year 2020 appropriation bill Wednesday to the Yobe State House of Assembly.

The governor disclosed that his administration planned to implement far-reaching policies and programmes that would transform the State and improve the living standard and condition of the people.

“We have decided to tag the 2020 budget as the “Budget of Continuity and Consolidation. We intend to spend the sum of N108,414,101,082 (One Hundred and Eight Billion, Four Hundred and Fourteen Million, One Hundred and One Thousand, and Eighty-Two Naira) to execute various projects and programmes”.

He said the sum represents an increase of N16.7 billion or 15.5 percent over that of 2019 Fiscal Year.

“Of the total proposed budget sum, we plan to spend the sum of N58,048,101,082 or 53.5% to cater for recurrent expenditure and N50, 366,000, 000 or 46.5% to cater for capital expenditure programmes”.

Buni added that since their assumption of office, “we have taken proactive approaches to addressing the challenges in our education sector,especially in primary and secondary education.

"We have organised and hosted an education summit, set up a Technical Committee on the Revitalization of Basic and Secondary Education and resolved to implement the recommendations of the Committee.”

He explained further that the 2020 Budget, will seek to boost agriculture by encouraging a transition from the traditional subsistent to commercial farming. “Our administration is poised to improve food security and provide avenues for wealth creation and youth empowerment”.

Governor Buni said they will seek to improve access to qualitative and affordable healthcare for the people by upgrading healthcare infrastructure and making sure that the hospitals, clinics, and health centres have the basic requirements to function efficiently and effectively.