Israelis, Afro-Americans, Europeans And Others Join Igbos To Celebrate Nri Day

Hundreds of foreigners, mainly Israelis and Europeans have arrived in Anambra State in celebration of Nri, the symbolic festival marking the origin of the Igbo people, one of Africa’s most populous nationality. The event began on Tuesday this week.

The festival also draws several Afro-Americans into the historic gathering. Significant enough, some of the Afro-Americans lay claim to Igbo origin. Sources told Irohinoodua that this year’s event particularly saw a sizeable population of Igbos who have adopted Judaism as a religion.

Our correspondents saw many of them dressed in the ceremonial Jew costume as they filed through a long row. “African Americans of Igbo ancestry have made us proud in Anambra State. They arrived through Asaba Airport from United States and Europe for 2019 World Eri Festival holding at Iduu Obu-Gad, Enugwu Aguleri” excited Chika Onwubiko told Irohinoodua.

He said this year’s celebration was unique in the sense that many Jews from Israel came to show solidarity to the Igbo Nation.

According to him, hundreds of Igbos are converting daily to Judaism adding that the development continues to excite many people in Israel. He said many Jews specifically came for the event because of the belief that the Igbo and Jews share common humanity.

“We are glad to be part of the event this year. We are proud to be part of the World Festival at Obu-Gad in Enugwu-Aguleri” an Israeli who does not wish to be named told Irohinoodua.