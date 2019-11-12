Throw Out Anti Social Media Bill, ADP Tells National Assembly.

The Action Democratic Party (ADP), has called on both the lower and upper chambers of the National Assembly, to reject and throw out any bill, aimed at gagging the freedom of speech of the citizens.

ADP said it was not in the best interest of Nigerians, that the minister for information and culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, was calling for the regulation of the social media. We wont fold our arms and watch Nigeria descend into a state of totalitarian or despotism.

The party, faulted the promoter of the bill on the floor of the Senate, that it is an anti-peolle bill, which will not end well. If the government officials are clean and have nothing to hide, they should not be afraid of the social media.

It is even more absurd, that a Senator, who was voted in by the people, can stand up on the floor of the Senate, to propose death by hanging for citizens, for expressing themselves, which the government sees as hate speeches.

In a statement issued by the National Publicity Secretary of the party, Prince Adelaja Adeoye in Abuja on Tuesday, he warned that if care is not taking, some overzealous Senators will drive Nigeria into chaotic situations, in their bid to impress the President at all cost, without minding the implications of doing so, because, such move, may lead to citizens rejection and protest against anti-people's bills, such as social media regulation.

The National Assembly, as an arm of the government, must not project itself as a rubber stamp to the executive, where every bill is passed without considering the far reaching effects on the citizens.

ADP noted that, freedom of speech, includes how people express themselves on the social media, which is enshrined in the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. Nigeria still operates constitutional democracy, which allows people the freedom to be themselves, without any hindrance from their elected leaders.

Chapter two, section 13-24 of the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Fundamental Objectives and Directive Principles of State Policy and chapter four, section 38 quoted "Every person shall be entitled to freedom of thought and conscience.

In as much as we don't want social media platforms to be regulated, we also urge our citizens to verify the kinds of information they will be putting out, to ensure that, they are not injurious, libellous or can cause threat to the life of another person.

ADP urged the Federal government to face the business of governance, which is the main reasons they were elected, stressed further that, bill to regulate social media platforms will be counter productive in the end.

The Federal government should start the sanitation from its members of aides, who deliberately put out fake information, in their bid to hoodwink citizens. There are occasions, where aides deliberately put out pictures and videos of non-existed projects, in order to promote their principals, this is also a negative use of social media.

ADP urge both the executive and legislative arm to drop the proposal to regulate social media, because it will expose citizens to incessant attack, arrest and undue detention by the power mongers, who will abuse the process.

SIGNED:

Prince Adelaja Adeoye

National Publicity Secretary