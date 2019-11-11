Eid-el - Maulud: DESOPADEC Commissioner, Others Congratulate Muslims

As Muslims still dwell in the euphoria of the Eid-el-Maulud, the religious group in Sapele local government area, Delta State have been urged to emulate the virtues and life of the Holy Prophet Muhammad as it would help to promote peace, unity and development in Sapele.

The Hon. Commissioner representing Sapele, Ethiope West and Okpe Local Government Area in the Board of Delta State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission (DESOPADEC), added that rapid development and growth would be attain in Sapele only when it is peaceful and United, l "I wish Muslims all over the world, particularly those in Sapele a joyous Eid-el-Maulud celebration".

The Special Project Director of Asaba International Airport, Hon. Austine Ayemidejor has congratulated the entire Muslim faithfuls as they celebrate Eid-el- Maulud, just as he prayed for a peaceful state irrespective of religion.

Ayemidejor said that today's celebration marks the birth of the Holy Prophet Muhammad and urge all Muslims to emulate the virtues of the Holy Prophet Muhammad in order to sustain the unity of our dear State and promote religious tolerance, and peaceful coexistence among all Deltans.

The Special Project Director added that it was important for Muslims and all Deltans to use the opportunity of the Holy Prophet's birth to reflect on his teaching and try to live a life of honesty and selflessness.

The Executive Chairman of Sapele Local Government Area Chief Eugene Okpeh Inoaghan, also congratulated Muslims faithful on behalf of the government and the good people of Sapele as they celebrate Eid-el -Maulud.

Chief Inoaghan while felicitating with Muslims in Sapele Local Government Area on the birth of the Holy Prophet Muhammad urged worshippers to eschew all forms of negative vices,saying that the Holy Prophet was a man of peace.