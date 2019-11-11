President Buhari Mourns Late Prof. Tam David-West

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed deep sorrow over the death of his ally and friend, a man he usually called “the indomitable Tam David-West.”

Professor Tamunoemi Sokari David-West, 83, was a consultant virologist of national and international standing.

He served as Commissioner of Education in the old Rivers State, Minister of Petroleum and Energy under the Muhammadu Buhari military regime, and Minister of Mines, Power and Steel under Gen. Ibrahim Babangida regime.

Reacting to his death, Buhari commiserated with the David-West family, the people of Buguma, Kalabari Kingdom of Rivers State, the academia, and all those who loved “the forthright Tam David-West.”

A statement signed by his Media Aide, Femi Adesina and sent to DAILY POST quoted the President as saying: “He had an indomitable spirit, stood resolutely by whatever he believed in, and was in a class of his own.”

Buhari prayed that God will rest the soul of the committed nationalist, urging all those who believed in the ideals he espoused to approximate same, for the betterment of Nigeria, and humanity in general.