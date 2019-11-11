Eid Maulud: Islamic Cleric Urges President Buhari To Alleviate Poverty On Nigerians,

Calls University Lecturers To Shun Immoral Acts AgainstTheir Students

Khalifah Baba Ali Sheikh Ahmad Abulfathihi has appealed to President Buhari to alleviate abject poverty biting the large population of the Nigerian masses who have been exposed to severe hardships and sufferings for years.

He also commended Mr. President for piloting the affairs of the country transparently and improving the economy despite the daunting challenges across the country.

Khalifah further advised University lecturers that indulge in cases of fornication, adultery, raping and threatening their students to desist from such immoral act.

He also described such behaviour as unethical and unprofessional against the culture and traditional norms and values as well as religious teachings of both Islam and Christianity.

The Islamic Cleric prayed for successful leadership of the state and federal Governments as well as quick return of peace to the state and country at large. He appealed to the people to continue to pray for the end of Boko Haram insurgency.

Khalifah further prayed for Allah's blessings to all those that attended the Eid Maulud and those that wished to attend but could be able to.

He also prayed God to reward the organizers and supporters of the ceremony including the security operatives and vigilante groups for their relentless services.