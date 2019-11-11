President Buhari Advises Muslim Ummah: "..Follow the shining examples of non-violence, peaceful disposition and remarkable virtues of patience.”

President Muhammadu Buhari has called on Muslims to increase efforts to frustrate and stop spread of violent ideologies causing human havocs and tragedies around the world.

The President stated this in his goodwill message to the Muslim Ummah, saying “the greatest honour Muslims could do the Prophet Muhammad is to follow his shining examples of non-violence, peaceful disposition and remarkable virtues of patience.”

In a statement issued by his Senior Special Assistant (SSA) on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, on Sunday, he said:

“Putting into practice the great virtues for which the Holy Prophet Muhammad is historically famous and revered would have a far greater impact on changing our attitudes and behaviours than the best sermons ever will.

“The indiscriminate killing of innocent people, the kidnapping of female students and forcing them into marriage and conversion is contrary to teachings and personal examples of the Prophet Muhammad.

“Violent extremism is the single biggest challenge facing the image of Islam today which has been hijacked by a minority of misguided elements who are using religion to cover-up their criminal agenda.

“There is the urgent need for increased vigilance by Muslims in order to frustrate and stop the spread of violent ideologies that are causing human havocs and tragedies around the world.

“Extremism is like a cancer that needs to be attacked in its early stages before it grows malignantly out of control and harm the society.”

He wished Muslim Ummah a peaceful celebration and also urged them to use the moment to renew their resolve in promoting tolerance, love, harmony and peaceful coexistence in the country.