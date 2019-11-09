Eidel-Maulud: Delta Police Boss Assures Of Safety

As Muslims celebrate this year's Eidel-Maulud, the Commissioner of Police in Delta state has ordered water tight security around Mosques and other public places of interest by directing the deployment of adequate operational manpower.

The Commissoner of Police, Adeyinka Adeleke, said he and members of his management Team, officers and men of the Delta State Police Command heartily congratulate the Muslim Ummah on the occasion of the celebration of 2019 Eid-el-Maulud in commemoration of the birth of the Holy Prophet Muhammad and enjoin them to live within the virtues and teachings of the Holy prophet.

Similarly, the CP beckoned on members of the public to remain vigilant and avail the Command and other security agencies with vital information by reporting any suspicious persons and movement so as to prevent any untoward situation.