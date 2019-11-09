Troops Neutralise More Terrorists In Ambush, Recover Weapons In Gajigana Sra And Other Operations In Sector 1 Operation Lafiya Dole 

In consolidating the successes so far recorded in the ongoing operation "Takun Giwa" launched by 7 Division (Sector 1 Operation Lafiya Dole) and still ongoing simultaneously within the entire division, the highly mobile and dogged troops of 7 Division Garrison, 212 Battalion and COAS Intervention Battalion deployed at the Strong Response Area (SRA) in Gajigana, on Wednesday 7 November, 2019 at about 1900hrs decisively dealt with members of the Boko Haram Terrorists (BHTs) while attempting to infiltrate Gajigana general area.

The troops who were well deployed in ambush position and at high alert sprang into action immediately on sighting the criminals who were attempting to boycott and infiltrate the camp in search of food, equipment and other logistics.

During the encounter, 2 members of the BHTs were neutralised in action while several others fled with life threatening gunshot wounds.

The following equipment were recovered:

a. 2 AK 47 Rifles.

b. 1 RPG Tube.

c. 5 Magazines.

d. 47 rounds of 7.62MM Special amongst others.

No casualty recorded by own troops as they projected further after the successful encounter to clear their general axis and perimeters in order to deny the BHTs all forms of freedom to operate in the area. Gajigana remain peaceful while the troops continue to maintain vigilance and maximum alert with unpredictable strategies in line with the Super Camp concept.

In a related development, troops of 153 Battalion of 22 Brigade all under Sector 1 Operation LAFIYA DOLE had earlier reoccupied New Marte neutralizing BHTs opposition and projected operations to Marte, Kerenowa and other towns in the area.

Similarly, troops of 151 Battalion of 21 Special Armour Brigade (SAB) Bama conducted clearance operation around Gero village near Banki town, no contact was made with BHTs who fled the village in haste prior to own troops arrival. The Camp was set ablaze in situ. Items recovered include:

a. 10 pieces of Vehicle Radiators.

b. 6 Bicycles, 2 Solar Panels.

c. 1 Signpost with Arabic inscription.

d. 12 Bicycle Tyres.

The Acting General Officer Commanding 7 Division and Commander Sector 1 Operation LAFIYA DOLE, Brigadier General Abdul Khalifah Ibrahim has since conveyed the commendation of the Theatre Commander, Operation LAFIYA DOLE, Major General Olusegun Adeniyi to the troops. They were urged to maintain the tempo and destroy all BHTs enclaves to enable mission objective of Operation LAFIYA DOLE to be fully attained. (See attached pictures)

COLONEL AD ISA

DEPUTY DIRECTOR ARMY PUBLIC RELATIONS

7 DIVISION NIGERIAN ARMY MAIDUGURI