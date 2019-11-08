Femi Falana, SAN Unhappy With DSS Refusal To Release Sowore.....Threatens Legal Action Against DSS

Mr Femi Falana, a Senior advocate of Nigeria (SAN), has insisted that legal measures will be taken against the Department of State Services (DSS) over its refusal to release Omoyele Sowore, convener of the #RevolutionNow Movement.

Falana was reacting to the refusal of the DSS to comply with the order of a Federal High Court which ordered the release of Sowore alongside Olawale Adebayo better known as “Mandate”.

In a statement on Thursday, Falana said: “this is the second time the DSS would ignore court order to release Sowore. On 8th August 2019, the Honourable Justice Taiwo Taiwo granted the application of the State Security Service to detain Mr. Omoyele Sowore for 45 days.

“Upon the expiration of the 45-day detention period the court granted Mr. Sowore bail on September 24, 2019. He met the bail conditions but the State Security Service refused to release him from custody.

“Mr. Sowore and Mandate Bakare were subsequently charged with treasonable felony, cyber stalking and money laundering on September 30, 2019. The trial judge, the Honourable Justice Ijeoma Ojukwu admitted the defendants to bail under very stringent conditions. Upon meeting the bail conditions Justice Ojukwu directed the State Security Service to release the defendants from detention.

“But in utter contempt of the orders of Justice Ojukwu the State Security Service has refused to release Messrs Sowore and Bakare from custody.

“Since the State Security Service is not above the law of the land we shall embark on appropriate legal measures to ensure compliance with the court orders.”