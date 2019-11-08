Tension in Ile-Ife as Yoruba, Hausa clash looms

There was palpable tension around Sabo and Enuwa in Ile-Ife, Osun State this morning as a fresh crisis looms between the Yoruba and Hausa people in the ancient town.

The Nigerian Voice learnt that a dead body of a Yoruba man was found on the street and that some youths alleged that he was killed by Hausa men.

The Secretary of Hausa Community in Ile-Ife, Alhaji Nasiru Adulmumin Mogaji said the allegation that the Hausa people killed the man whose lifeless body was found on the street was not true.

He said “Early this morning, a lifeless body of a Yoruba man was dumped on the street. The Yoruba people concluded that he was killed by Hausa people. So, they gathered to attack us. We quickly alerted our people".

We called the Area Commander and the Divisional Police Officer and they both mobilised their men to Sabo. We hope this will not go out of hand."