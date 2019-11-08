27-year-old man rapes 38-year-old woman 

Men of Osun State Police Command have arrested a 27-year-old man, Kunle Adam for allegedly rapping a 38-year-old woman at Makogi area in Ibafo.

The suspect was arrested following a report by the victim who told policemen at Ibafo Police Station that while she was sleeping in her room at about 12:30 in the afternoon, the suspect who lives near her house sneaked into her room and had sex with her against her wish.

Upon the report, the Divisional Crime Officer of Ibafo Police Division, SP Akindele Adrew led policemen to the scene where the suspect was promptly arrested and taken to the station

The Police Public Relations Officer for the command, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi told The Nigerian Voice today that during interrogation, the suspect confessed that he did it.

The PPRO said the suspect claimed that he had been making advances to the victim for quite sometime of which the victim has been rejecting his offer.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, CP Bashir Makama ordered immediate transfer of the suspect to Anti-human trafficking and child labour unit of the State criminal investigation and intelligence department for further investigation and prosecution.