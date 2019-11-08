Delta Governor's Wife Warns Caregivers: If You Are Involved In Selling Children, Stop It,

Operators of orphanage homes in Delta state have been warned to stay away from anything capable of jeopardizing the lives and future of the children under their care.

Wife of the state governor, Dame Edith Okowa, handed down the sterm warning during the 2019 World Orphanage Day Celebration at the premises of the 0'5 Initiative, a pet project she has used to touch lives.

She also send warming signals to 70 years old men who engages in rape across the country, warning that if the ill fated incidence of selling children continues the police would bring such persons to book.

"Some of you are doing things that cannot be on print. Caregivers who sell children, please, stop it", warning that God sees everyone of us. "You that is doing well, please, keep it up", the woman with the heart of gold stated.

Her words: "every child has the right to protection and is entitled to a complete and fulfilled life but my heart bleeds each time I see parents especially mothers maltreating their domestic staff", reiterating that the aim of the gathering annually was to see how value could be added to the children but never for show up.

The governor's wife said: "for the past four years, the 0'5 Initiative has take seriously the wellbeing of 42 registered orphanages and five adopted families including a set of quintuplets of five girls by regularly providing their basic needs especially food".