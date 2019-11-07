For fighting, two men languished in prison for seven months  

Two young men, Yusuf Sulaimon and Abiodun Sanni have spent seven months in prison for fighting in Osogbo, Osun Stage capital.

The accused persons were arrested by police and arraigned at a Magistrate court which remanded them in prison since April 1st 2019.

When they were brought to court today for trial, the Police Prosecutor told the court that the accused person committed an offense that was contrary to an punishable under section 516 & 338 of the criminal code Cap 34 vol. II of Laws of Osun State Nigeria 2003.

The accused persons pleaded not guilty of the two count charge. They had no legal representative.

Magistrate Adijat Oloyede dismissed the case, discharged the accused persons and advised them stay away from trouble.