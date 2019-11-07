President Buhari Sympathizes With Victims Of Maiduguri GSM Market Fire Disaster... As Zulum Dissolves 27 LGC Caretaker Committee Chairmen

President Muhammadu Buhari has sympathized with the victims of Maiduguri GSM Market fire disaster which consumed about 75 shops last Thursday night.

The President expressed his sympathy Thursday when the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development Hajiya Sadiya Umar Farouk visited the market in company of Governor Babagana Umara Zulum to extend the message of the President.

Buhari further assured the victims that government will endeavour to assist them soon with a view to encourage them to continue with their businesses while praying to God to continue to protect and guide them.

Meanwhile, Governor Babagana Umara Zulum has approved the dissolution of all the 27 LGC Caretaker Committee Chairmen appointed six months ago as provided for by the Local Government Administration Law 2000 as amended.

The State Commissioner for Local Government and Emirate Affairs, Hon. Sugun Mai Meleh announced this Thursday saying that all the Chairmen have been directed to hand over the affairs and property of their respective LGCs to their LGC Secretary on or before 11th November 2019.

The governor also thanked the LGC Caretaker Committee Chairmen for their services to their people and wished them God's guidance and protection in their future endeavours

He added that the new LGC Caretaker Committee Chairmen will soon be appointed for another period of six months as the law provided while appealing to the LGC Secretaries to man the affairs of their council's transparently and prudently before the appointment of subsequent chairmen.