Dangote truck, tanker, bus engulf in fire on Ikire/Ibadan expressway in Osun 

One of the trucks of Malam Aliko Dangote's company and a petrol tanker as well as a commercial bus were engulfed in fire on the Ikire/Ibadan expressway in Osun State this evening.

The Nigerian Voice gathered that the accident occurred at Alasepe area, Ikire Osun State.

The passengers of the bus survived but the status of the occupants of the truck and the tanker could not be ascertained at the time to filling this report.

The Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) told The Nigerian Voice that nobody died in the accident.