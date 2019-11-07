Mrs. Falmata Zulum Advocates Films, Videos to Sensitize VulnerableYouths in Birno

The Wife of Borno State Governor, Dr. Falamata Babagana Unara Zulum has advocated films and videos to Sensitize vulnerable Youths in Borno state as psycho social measures to address trauma among Youths.

She also commended the efforts of the National Films and Videos Censors Board, organizers of a training workshop on media literacy and capacity building workshop on film classification for youth in the North East.

Represented by the Honourable State Commissioner of Women Afairs and Social Development, Hon. Zuwaira Gambo Thursday said the training workshop is of utmost importance to the state as it touches the most vulnerable members of our society and leaders of tomorrow, the youths.

Declaring the workshop open, the Wife of the Governor added that the exercise couldn't have come at a better time than now in view of the devastating experience our youths went through as a result of the insurgency.

"Sincerely they have been exposed to so much violence, drug addiction and other criminally based challenges which are all against the known norms and values of our tradition and culture.

"Let me therefore seize this opportunity to commend the efforts of the organisers of this training workshop and hope that it would be of immense benefit to our target, the youth.

" I am made to understand that films in Nigeria are normally previewed by the film censorship and classification board before they are made public and using the stipulated guidelines while considering issues such as drug use, vile language, violence, pornography, ritual acts, tribalism and other negative traits which could disrupt the peaceful existence of the State or Nation.

Thus, our youths must be educated on the National Film and Video Censors Board's classification symbols and how to stay safe on the Internet.

"Furthermore, as a mother, I must advocate that classification of films that our vulnerable youths are exposed to should be extended to films shown on television as well as the Internet.

"We must also advocate for gender sensitivity in view of the prevailing sexual abuse, assault, harassment and other forms of violence against girls and women in our society today," Falmata said.

She added that the training workshop was a step forward towards achieving meaningful and developmental goals that would enhance creativity among the youths and sensitization of the industry for a better performance and understanding among them.

The wife of the Governor however commended the efforts of the organisers of this programme for their bold initiative in considering the youth of Borno State in their efforts to educate and sensitize the populace.