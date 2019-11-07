TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

Fg Declares Next Monday Public Holiday For Eid Mawlud  

By Olawale Oyegbade, The Nigerian Voice, S/W Bureau Chief
The Federal Government has declared Monday November 11, 2019 as Public Holiday to mark the 2019 Eidul-Mawlid Celebration in commemoration of the birthday of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon him).

Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Adesoji Aregbesola, who made the declaration on behalf of the Federal Government, congratulated the Muslim Faithful on the occasion and enjoined them to live within the virtues and teachings of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (pbuh), which are; love, courage and perseverance, adding that doing so would guarantee peace and security in the country.

Aregbesola expressed confidence that the challenges confronting Nigeria at the moment will soon be over; and therefore called on Nigerians to remain focused and determined.

He assured that with the immense potentials the country is endowed with; coupled with its human and natural resources, if tapped and properly utilized; Nigeria will sooner than later join the league of developed nations.

"With love, commitment, self-sacrifice, patience and patriotism, we will certainly, build a greater Nigeria," Aregbesola said.

The Minister restated Government's desire to ensure a peaceful and secure environment for all Nigerians, urging all citizens to pursue love for one another.

He wishes Nigerians a happy and peaceful Eidul-Mawlid Celebration.


