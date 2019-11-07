Gov Zulum Spells Out Rules of Engagement For iNGOs in Borno, Denies Sending Any iNGO Away

Governor Professor Babagana Umara Zulum of Borno State has debunked the rumour making the rounds that he sent away iNGOs from the state.

He reiterated that his Government has always appreciated and commended the UN and iNGOs for their support and assistance to the state. As such, he not sanction or send away any iNGO.

Zulum noted that the borno state government had only condenmned and will continue to condemn situations where iNGOs presence in the state are not benefitting anybody and Goverment is not aware of their existence in the state.

Speaking at a 3-day international workshop on improving Civil-security cooperation on Humanitarian interventions Wednesday at the Multi purpose Hall of the Government House Maiduguri, he said "Borno state government is not against the military operations as speculated.. Borno state government is hundred percentage in support of the military operations "

"Similarly, Borno state government is not against any iNGO and has never send away any iNGO out of the state. What we want is to know who is doing what and where. What is the iNGO doing and whether the iNGO is doing anything. We must know. Government must know what the iNGOs are doing. Where are they living and doing what.

"We are not saying that we don't want iNGO. We are only saying that we must know them. Where they live. What they do and where they are and what they are doing here or in the state. We want iNGOs.

"We support them. We need them to support and assist our people but we need to know their engagements, their performances and locations or places they are working .

"Government must ensure their safety and respect them. We are the people and state that need the iNGOs and CBOs the most but we have to know them and why they are in the state.

"As Chief Security Officer of the state, I want all the iNGOs and CBOs to be registered and work hand in hand with the state government. They can not work alone. We have to give them protection and unless we know them and where they are as well as what they are doing. We can not do anything better

"We can not at this stage accept any body to come and carry out Humanitarian activities just like that without recognition and liaising with the state government", Zulum said.

He however commended most of the iNGOs for supporting the people of Borno and disclosed that the state government was making concerted efforts to enact a law that will guide and protect operations of the iNGOs in the state in appreciation of the services the iNGOs are doing in the state while thanking the UN OCHA for effective coordination of the iNGOs and CBOs in the state.

The governor also commended President Buhari for his support to the people of borno, thanked the UN development partners, Minister of Humanita6Affaira and NEMA as well as SEMA for their efforts and support to the displaced people and state government.

In his Goodwill message, the Minister of State for Budget and National Planning, Mr. Goddy Akpan commended President Buhari for creating the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development and the Minister for organizing the workshop while assuring full support to the ministry and it's Humanitarian activities to the people .

He said there was no better time than this for organizing the workshop in the post insurgency process which require synergy among all stakeholders to effectively and positively address the Humanitarian issues in the North east.

The Minister called on all the collaborating partners to establish a mutual and formidable working relationship towards ensurung sustainability, harmony, peace, unity, livelihood, resilience, hope and better future to the afected people to begin better and normal life in their communities