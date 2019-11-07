President Buhari Tasks Humanitarian Affairs Minister on Disaster, Conflict Emergencies Control, Mgt... As HADMSD Organizes 3-day International Workshop

President Muhammadu Buhari in his key note address Wednesday while declaring open a 3-day international workshop on improving civil-security cooperation (CISEC) in Humanitarian interventions in the North East of Nigeria in Maiduguri charged the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development (HADMSD), Hajiya Sadiya Umar Farouk to ensure that issues of fire and flood disaster, displaced victims, resettlements, refugees, and other Humanitarian emergencies are effectively attended to, managed and addressed

He also tasked the military and other Security agencies, civil society organizations, private and public organizaions, iNGOs and CBOs to contribute their qouta and chart a new course and way forward for the conflict zone.

Represented by the Minister of Defense, General Bashir Magasgi (rtd), the President further commended the Nigerian Armed Forces and other Security agencies including the vigilante groups for restoring peace in the North east .

"The role of military in democracy is not only to protect the integrity of the nation but also the civil society. I urge the participants to take your deliberations serious and come out with a formidible, strategic and technical frameworks for the development and sustainability of the North east region", Buhari said.

He added that the Northeast has been in conflict and lots of people are affected and displaced while both Government and private structures have been damaged in one way or the other which require honest and committed intentions to address Humanitarian issues associated in crisis areas .

He noted also that there was need for restrategization, resilient, livelihood and reseetlement policies and framework for the North east which require collaboration and restrengthening strategies

The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Hajiya Sadiya Umar Farouk in her welcome address thanked President Buhari for his support and opening of the workshop which is the first of its kind to be held in the country and even North east region .

She said the presence of the President to open the workshop was a clear indication of his commitment to ensure sustainability of peace keeping and Humanitarian efforts in the North east for tranquility and reintegration of the people to continue their livelihood.

The Minister thanked the Governor of Borno State, Prof Babagana Unara Zulum for his support and assistance to the ministry and other stakeholders and organizers of the workshop including support from other partners and we'll wishes.

"The ministry has one of its mandates to develop Humanitarian policies and ensure effective coordination of national and international Humanitarian interventions in Nigeria.

"It is apparent that where civil-security relations are poorly managed, Humanitarian action may inadvertently compound other security problems. It has become more obvious that, it is very difficult for Humanitarian organizations. Presence of security operatives in many of the crisis ridden areas to make those communities safe and accessuble for Humanitarian actors to carry out their activities", Sadiya said.

The Minister explained also that the need to ensure cordial and constructive relations between civila and security actors cannot be over emphazied, pointing out that, the workshop was designed as a veritable platform for civil and security actors in the Humanitarian environment in North eastern Nigeria to interact , share ideas, knowledge and experience by way of cross fertilization and brainstorming of critical and meaningful issues about Humanitarian activities in the North eas.

She added that the workshop was also aimed at formulatung a workable blueprint for implementation within the theater of conflict.

"In the next three days, we expect a Road Map and Action Plan that will enable the setting up of a sustainable cooperation framework that will improve civil organizations and Security agencies interface in the Northeast to be rolled out.

"The structures that will emerge are expected to be enduring and mutually beneficial to all stakeholders as well as to the vulnerable groups whose succour is dependent on amicable working relationship between these majors players in the North east", Sadiya said.

She asserted that the workshop will further identify common priorities and complementaries between civil and Security organizations with a view to develop a realistic feasible proposals and outlines for a plan of action that will strengthen institutions and ensure lasting slotiins to Humanitarian interventions.