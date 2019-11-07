NUJ: Delta Information Commissoner Wades Into Chapel Crisis

The leadership tussle that rocked the Information chapel of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Delta state Council has been resolved.

The state Commissioner for Information, Mr Charles Aniagwu has announced that congress be convene within one week and election into the State Information chapel should be conducted within a month.

The commissioner, after hearing from all aggrieved stakeholders and all parties to the dispute appealed to all and sundry to work and walk the part of a peaceful resolution of the crisis.

At the meeting it was agreed that there is need to have a fresh election for peace to reign and a new process to achieve a fresh election.

The commissioner also appealed to all those who went to court to withdraw the case from court and the case settled amicably, adding that a credential committee would put in place to midwife a new government to run the affairs of the Union.

Mr Aniagwu who commended the State Council of the NUJ for also agreeing to tow the line of peace tasked it to place by the rule of the Union.

He advised that adequate publicity should be made to inform every member of the Union of the nest congress to put in place the new credential committee that would conduct election within one month, saying that it should be assumed that nobody has bought form.

The commissioner pledged the ministry’s support and to work with whoever emerged the chairman of the union to run the affairs of the union smoothly, even as he promised monthly financial assistant to the Union to enable them have something to run the chapel.

The apologised to all parties and stakeholders who are aggrieved by words and action, even as he advised that the congress should be fixed for next week Wednesday November 13, 2019 at 11.00am which would be presided over by the State Council Chairman of the NUJ.

Meanwhile, the State Executive Council (SEC), of Delta NUJ, has endorsed the Comrade Mike Ikeogwu-led executives for second term in office.

This was reached at the SEC meeting held Tuesday and attended by 20 SEC members at the temporary Secretariat in Asaba.