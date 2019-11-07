Court remands 19-year-old boy caught with Marijuana

A 19-year-old boy, Lateef Adekunle who was caught with Marijuana/ Indian hemp in Okuku, Osun State has been remanded in prison by a Chief Magistrate Court in Osogbo, the state capital..

The Prosecutor, Inspector Idowu Racheal told the court that on 4th of November, 2019, 5pm at Owode Market in Okuku, the accused was caught with wraps of dried leaves suspected to be Marijuana/ Indian hemp.

The Prosecutor said the accused committed an offence contrary to and punishable under section 249(d) & 430 of the criminal code Cap 38c of Law of Osun State Nigeria 2003.

The accused pleaded not guilty of the offence levelled against him. The accused has no legal representative.

The Magistrate, Mrs. Risikat Olayemi transferred the case to Chief Magistrate Court in Okuku for mentioning on 11th of November, 2019.

The Magistrate remanded the accused in Ilesha prison till 11th of November and adjourned the case till 14th of November, 2019 for report.