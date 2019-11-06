Four Delta Towns Set To Host Delta-Zenith Bank Cup Quarter Finals

By Kenneth Orusi, The Nigerian Voice, Asaba

The quarter final matches of the 2019/2020 Zenith Bank Delta Principal's Cup Football Competition will be played Today (06/11/2019), in four centres across the state.

The encounter between Zappa Mixed Secondary School, Asaba, Oshimili South Local Government Area, and Okpanam High School, Okpanam, Oshimili North Local Government Area, would hold at the J J Okocha Stadium, Ogwashi Uku, Aniocha South Local Government Area.

The encounter between Okotie-Eboh Grammar School, Sapele, Sapele Local Government Area, and Ogulagha Grammar School, Ogulagha, Burutu Local Government Area, would take place at Hussey College, Warri, Warri South Local Government Area.

College of Commerce, Warri, Warri South Local Government Area, will tackle Alaka Grammar School, Ozoro, Isoko North Local Government Area, at Ughelli Township Stadium, Ughelli, Ughelli North Local Government Area,

Springate International School, Umutu, Ukwuani Local Government Area, will lock horns with Destiny Secondary School, Ughelli, Ughelli North Local Government Area, at Kwale Township Stadium, Kwale, Ndokwa West Local Government Area.

All the matches wiould be played simultaneously beginning from 2: 00pm.