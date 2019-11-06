Delta Government Begins Fumigation Of Office Premises

The Delta state government has taken proactive measures to avert diseases caused by pests and rodents.

The deratalization and fumigation is carried out by the State Ministry of Environment.

The Director Sanitation and Waste Management who represented the state commissioner of Environment, Mr Lucky Adah said the exercise was in line with the mandate in protecting the environment, adding that regular fumigation will keep pest and unwanted rodents away from the environment that could cause diseases outbreak.

He said that it has also become very important to sensitization the general public of the importance of clean environment for their well-being.

Mr Adah said since the inception of the administration of Senator Dr Ifeanyi Okowa, the state has attacked so much importance to the health and well-being of the people, especially concerning the cleanliness of the environment through the State Ministry of Environment and that there was need for people to stop indiscriminate dumping of refuge but patronise the Private Sector Participants (PSPs) for appropriate disposal of refuse to government approved dumpsite.

He said overgrown weeds attract rodents and pests that people should cut down overgrown weeds around their surrounding for clean and healthy Environment.

Mr Adah advised the general public to keep their environment clean and cultivate the habit of fumigating their environment for a healthy living.