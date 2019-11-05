Fake Soldier Who Specializes In Car Theft Cooling off In Police Custody

The Delta State Command has announced the arrest of a fake soldier suspected to be the ring leader of car theft syndicate in the State.

A statement by the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Delta State Command, DSP Onome Onovwakpoyeya, indicated that the Highway Patrol team along Sapele/Benin road on patrol led by the O/C Safer Highway SP Onubi Joseph arrested an ash coloured Toyota Corolla car with Reg. No. JJJ 19 FN driven by one Gideon Iliya ‘m’ aged 39yrs, who is suspected to be the ring-leader of a car theft syndicate.

According to the PPRO, the suspect who claimed to be an Army Officer with P/No.98NA/47/3845 upon investigation was discovered to be false and on interrogation bordering on the ownership of the vehicle, the suspect claimed that the vehicle belonged to his friend attached to 3 battalion, Warri.

When a call was put across to the phone number found in the vehicle document it was discovered that the said vehicle was removed from where it was parked at No. 22 Ogbolokposo, Effurun.

It stated that upon search on the vehicle, one army jungle hat ,one army T-Shirt, one bunch of key and a Nigerian Army ID card bearing Gideon Iliya was found.

The statement further stated that the suspect who was arrested in the company of one of his member suspect and exhibits have been handed over to Anti-Cult Squad of the State Police Command for discreet investigation.