Gov Buni Nominates 20 Commissioners, 20 Special Advisers To Yobe state House of Assembly.
Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe state has forwarded a list of twenty Commissioner nominees to the state House of Assembly.
In a letter read by the Deputy speaker of the house, Muhammed Isa Bello who presided over the sitting, Governor Buni requested the house to screen and approve the Nominees for appointment as commissioners and members of the state executive council.
The Nominees are as follows.
1. Abdullahi Usman Kukuwa.
2. Dr Abubakar Garba Iliya
3. Muhammed Alamin
4.Alhaji Musa Mustapha.
5 Mala Musti
6.Goni Bukar Lawan
7.Bukar Alhaji Dauda
8.Yarima Lawan Mahmud
9. Muhammad Gagwiyo Garba
10. Dr Muhammad Lawan Gana
11. Sidi Yakubu Karasuwa
12. Dr Muhammad Sani Idris
13. Barma Shattima
14.Dr Mrs Mairo A. Amshi
15. Abdullahi Bego
16. Umaru Wakili Duddayi
17. Barriser Sale Samanja
18. Professor Muhammed Munkaila
19 Alkali Abdulkadir Jajere
20. Hajiya Hauwa Bah Abubakar.
Shortly after reading the letter on the floor of the house, the deputy speaker directed the clerk to the House to contact all the Nominees to make their Curriculum Vitae available for the screening exercise expected to take place from Wednesday 6th to Wednesday 13th.
The House also approved twenty Special Advisers slot as requested in another letter send to the House by the Governor.