Delta Police Arrests Two For Stealing, Illegal Possession Of Arms

Delta state police command said it has apprehended two persons in connection to armed robbery and illegal possession of firearms in Okpanam, Oshimili north local government area of the state.

In a press release made available to journalists in Asaba by the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Onome Onovwakpoyeya, disclosed that the arrest followed a tip-off.

According to the statement, "On 2nd of November 2019, at about 1300hrs, one Okpala Wisdom ‘m’ of Umumake Okpanam, reported at Okpanam Police Station, that on 01/10/2019, at about 2100hrs, two unidentified gun men attempted to rob his visitor one Timothy Obanor of his belongings by firing gun into the air, one of the suspects identified as Chigozie Ohamago of Ogbedogu quarters Okpanam was arrested. Investigation was extended to the suspect’s house by a team of detectives led by the DCO where a search warrant was executed and the following items were recovered"

The Image maker hinted that on search of the suspect's house, one pump action gun and one fabricated pistol, were recovered.

"Suspect stated that the pump action gun was given to him by one of his Uncle’s named Patrick Okonkwo of same address. While the fabricated pistol was given to him by one Japheth surname unknown for safe keeping. Efforts have been intensified to apprehend the said Japheth.

"Consequently, the said Uncle Patrick Okonkwo has been arrested and full scale investigation had commenced. Suspects will be charged to court at the conclusion of investigation", the Command's spokesperson said.