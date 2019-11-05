15 NDDC board nominees Confirmed By Senate

Nigeria Senate on Tuesday confirmed fifteen nominees to serve on the governing board of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC.

Chairman of the Committee, Senator Peter Nwaoboshi in his report submitted to the Senate for purposes of confirmation expressed satisfaction that the nominees were screened and found capable to serve on the board.

The Chairman said that the committee requested for credentials and security report of each nominee for purposes of screening which they did openly.

He said fifteen of the nominees were qualified to serve on the governing board of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

In his contribution, Senate Minority leader, Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe said the nominee representing Delta State seems to be the person who was sworn in as the chairman of Steering Committee.

He urged the Senate to avoid being dragged into illegality.

Senator Ike Ekweremadu observed that the interim management committee of NDDC was a sabotage, saying that the National Assembly only approves board membership for few agencies.

He said timely confirmation would make the executive to do the needful, cautioning that “interim Committee should not be set up in future again where the law stipulated Senate’s confirmation of board members.”

The nominees confirmed are:

1. Dr Pius Odubu – Edo Chairman

2. Bernard O. Okumagba Delta – MD

3. Engr. Otobong Ndem – Akwa Ibom – Ex. Director

4. Maxwell Oko – Bayelsa – Ex. Director

5. Prophet Jones Erue – Delta – Delta Rep.

6. Chief Victor Ekhator – Edo – Edo Rep.

7. Nwogu N. Nwogu – Abia – Abia Rep.

8. Theodore A. Allison – Bayelsa – Bayelsa Rep

9. Victor Antai – Akwa-Ibom – Akwa Ibom Rep.

10. Maurice Efiwatt – Cross River – C/R Rep

11. Olugbenga Edema – Ondo – Ondo Rep.

12. Uche Chidiebere Kyrian – Imo – Imo Rep.

13. Aisha Murtala Mohammed – Kano – N/W

14. Shuaibu Ardo Zubairu – Adamawa – N/E

15. Amb. Abdullahi M. Bage – N/C

Meanwhile, Dr Joy Yimebe Nunieh wasn’t confirmed due to her failure to appear before the screening committee.

Committee Chairman, Senator Peter Nwaoboshi told the Chambers that the nominee did not reveal reasons for her inability to offer herself for screening, advising that her confirmation should be declined.

Senate President, Dr Ahmad Ibrahim Lawan charged the members to redeem the bad image of NDDC.

Lawan added that the Senate would do a thorough oversight of NDDC henceforth.