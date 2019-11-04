Man bags jail term for stealing phone

A magistrate court in Osogbo, Osun State today sentenced a 23-year-old bus conductor, Tunji Oluyera to 3 months imprisonment for stealing phone.

The prosecutor, Shoyemi Bose told the court that on 12th of October, 2019 at exactly 02:00pm around Dada Estate in Osogbo, the accused entered the shop of one Akani Akeem under the pretence of buying table water from him.

Shoyemi stated that while the shops owner was trying to sell the table water to him, the accused person stole Akeem's phone valued N42,000.

The accused person pleaded guilty and begged for mercy. His counsel, Okobe Najite told the court that he was a first time offender. He pleaded with the magistrate to mitigate the punishment of the accused person.

In her ruling, Magistrate Risikat Olayemi convicted and sentenced the accused to three month imprisonment with option of N10,000.