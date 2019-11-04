Police Recruitment: High Court Orders Suspension Of Exercise

The Federal High Court on Monday once again ordered the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Muhammed Adamu, to keep the status quo in respect of the interim order issued against the recruitment of 10,000 officers.

The Police Service Commission (PSC) had dragged the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) to court over the recruitment of 10,000 constables.

NAN reports that on October 23, Justice Ekwo ordered parties in the suit challenging the recruitment to stay any action in the interim since both parties have submitted themselves to court for settlement on the matter.

The judge gave this order after Counsel to the PSC, Barth Ogar, told the Justice that the IGP disregarded Judge’s the order in spite of the court’s order restraining the police from continuing with the recruitment exercise.

“My Lord, in fact the police has gone ahead to carry out the recruitment exercise in spite of the court’s order. The recruited officers have been asked to report to various Police Training Schools in the country,’’ he said.

The matter was adjourned until November 5.