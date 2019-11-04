Ihedioha Has Zero Tolerance for Criminality- Irona

…Charges Town Union Leaders on Inclusive Government

Deputy Governor of Imo State, Engr. Gerald Irona says the administration of Chief Emeka Ihedioha has zero tolerance for criminality, even as he charged leaders of Town Unions in the state to run an inclusive government.

The Deputy Governor stated this, while receiving over one thousand stakeholders of Assa and Obile autonomous communities, in Ohaji/Egbema Local Government Area of the state, who came on a solidarity march to Government House, Monday afternoon.

He explained that the present administration in the state is taking steps towards returning government to the people, even as he urged them to remain law abiding.

Earlier in his speech, President General, Assa Autonomous Community, Barr. Uyaeme Promise Chinedu said they were at the Government House to express gratitude to the administration of Chief Emeka Ihedioha for checking criminality in the area, assuring the government of their continued support.

Also speaking, Festus Ogbonna of Obile Autonomous community distanced the two communities from a recently sponsored protest against the setting up of a caretaker committee in the two committees, even as they passed a vote of confidence on the Governor Emeka Ihedioha-led administration in the state.

“Our area has never had electricity, but, in less than six months of the present administration, Imo State Government, through the Imo State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission has commenced the process of giving us electricity. Before now, we were living in fear, following the activities of bandits, but, today, the state government has arrested the situation and normalcy has been restored in our area.”