You Are Wasting Taxpayers Monies, Delta APC Queries Governor Okowa

Delta state chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has regretted the alleged wanton spending by the Peoples' Democratic Party (PDP)-led government under Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa-led administration.

The party in a statement signed by the Publicity Secretary, Barr. Ogheneluemu Sylvester Imonina, who took the PDP goverment to the public dry cleaner alleged that the proposed Kwale Park would be used as a conduit pipe by the state government.

"The APC and indeed all well-meaning Deltans are disturbed of the move by the PDP led Government in Delta State to enrich some persons whose stock in trade is manipulations and underhand deals for the sake of their pockets. As part of their evil moves, they pretentiously came up with an idea of establishing an Industrial Park at Kwale.

"Just like the Industrial Park located in the oil City of Warri, which is at between sixty (60) to seventy (70) percent completion stage but later abandoned, they refuse to disclose how much was budgeted for the proposed Industrial Park in Kwale and how they intend bringing it to reality. Till date, the sum of monies budgeted for Warri Industrial Park, and how much have been expended so far is yet to be disclosed and or accounted for.

"Pitifully, the abandoned Warri Industrial Park is presently a haven to men of the underworld and reptiles. What a collosal waste!

"One of the reasons given for the abandonment of the Park by PDP led government in Delta State is that there were/are limited resources. Though, discerning minds know that the excuse given by the government of Delta State was a ruse because it is a known fact that Delta State has multiple sources of incomes to wit, Federal monthly allocations, huge internally generated revenues, ecological funds amongst others.

"Despite the huge revenues accruing to the State, the PDP led Delta State Government complains of inadequate finances to enable her execute meaningful projects including Warri Industrial Park.

"We are not unaware of the fact that it is the responsibility of any State goverment to develop all parts of the State. But we dare to state that considering the undisclosed amount of monies already sunk into Warri Industrial Park and the level of work already done, a wise government ought to have completed same before embarking on another project of such magnitude.

"It is not too late for the State Government to have a rethink. The fact remains that Government is a continuum and PDP led government ought to see it from that angle. However, information available to us says that the PDP led Government's interest is how much money they could pocket, instead of thinking of the common interest and good of the populace.

"We state unequivocally that the proposed Industrial Park is a ploy by PDP led goverment in Delta State to further fritter away the resources of the State. We therefore call on the Governor and his cronies to jettison this selfish interest of theirs, for the interest of the masses.

"DELTA STATE SHOULD NOT BE A CENTRE FOR WHITE ELEPHANT PROJECTS", the statement stressed.