Rotary Club Embarks On Free Health Services

Rotary Club of Nigeria in collaboration with rotary International and other Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs), has flagged off her annual free health services to members of the public to mark the 2019 Rotary Family Health Days.

Speaking in an interview Thursday at the Oshimili south primary health Care center, the president, Rotary Club of Asaba Metropolitan, Rotarian Austin Epkewu, disclosed that this year's rotary family and HIV prevention days is aimed at ensuring that families stays healthy and lives positive at all times.

Another respondent, Assistant Governor (AG), in charge of zone 10, Rotarian Ire Utieyione-Edema, noted that the essence of the annual free health services was to improve the lives of family members health wise as it is focus on maternal and child health.

"It is to make sure that we have a healthier family especially the mother and child", she stressed.

Also, Rotarian Chinedu A.C Osadebay, Assistant Governor zone 11, hinted that people shouldn't wait until they get ill before they get their vitals just as he revealed that those whose cases they could not handle, were referred to the Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Asaba for proper medical attention.

Dr. Popo Tosan, also hinted that any issue beyond their capacity, it is referred, adding that the programme is to help people who ordinarily could not afford to pay for such treatments.

Mrs. Chioma Onyekachi and Mrs. Chika Ubong commended rotary club for the good work and charged them to continue.

The free health services includes HIV testing and counseling, hepatitis B and C, diabetes and glucose level screening, eye cataract test and treatment, dental care among others.