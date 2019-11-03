Izunna Okafor Nominated For Anambra Media Excellence Award

Following the official release of nominee list and the commencement of voting for the Anambra Media Excellence Award 2019, young writers in Anambra State, were thrown into jubilation, as their Coordinator, Mr. Izunna Okafor, made it to the nominee list.

Izunna, the young Nigerian writer who recently won the Best Young Writer of the year 2019 in the 2019 Young Achievers Award was nominated as the Best Current Affairs/News Reporter of the year in the maiden prestigious award, which is organized by Association of Digital Media Core Advocates (ADMCA).

Speaking on the list, the organizer of the award, Mr. Harris Chuma noted disclosed that the association received over four thousand nominations this year. However, not all the nominees were shortlisted for voting in the award, which is slated to take place on 27th November, 2019 at Awka, the state's capital.

According to him, aside recognizing those outstanding media champions figures and personalities in Anambra; the event would be the biggest media event in Anambra this season, and will feature “Crisis Communications Conference” — a veritable platform, where participants will learn new ways to prevent and contain social media attacks; learn how to prepare for blowback without compromising their messages, and also imbibe new strategies to defuse situations and bring their crisis communications skills up to speed, as well as learn how to protect their organizations reputation, their principal, media team, career and image."

While assuring year members of the AMEA panel were carefully selected devoid of political innuendos and partisanship and the best amongst the nominees will emerge winners eventually; Ogbuefi Harris Chuma further disclosed the categories in the award this year, to include: Anambra Best Print Media 2019, Anambra Best Electronic Media (Radio/TV) 2019, Anambra Best Online News Blog 2019, Anambra Best Current Affairs/News Reporter 2019, Anambra Best Independent Online Media Team 2019, Anambra Best Behaved Social Media Influencer/Personality 2019, Anambra Media Supporters and Friendly Awards and recipients will go home with cash prizes and other fantastic gift items.

Izunna Okafor, who is racing in his category with some other outstanding and veteran Journalists in the state is a diglot Journalist working with National Light Newspaper and also freelance for other news hubs. He is also a published award-winning author and Coordinator of Society of Young Nigerian Writers, Anambra State Chapter.

Other Journalists who made it to the nominees list and voting stage include:

ANAMBRA BEST CURRENT AFFAIRS/NEWS REPORTER 2019.

1. CHIDIEBERE CY OBIKA

2. IZUNNA OKAFOR

3. EMEKA ODOGWU EMEKA

4. UMEH GOODLUCK UCHENNA

5. ABUCHI ONWUMELU

6. ALFRED AJAYI

7. GABRIEL CHU ALONTA

8. KENECHUKWU OFOMAH

ANAMBRA BEST TV PRESENTER 2019

1. NONYE NWOKOYE (ABS)

2. OLUCHI KALU(ABS)

3. IJEOMA UCHE(ABS)

ANAMBRA BEST BEHAVED SOCIAL MEDIA INFLUENCER/PERSONALITY 2019.

1. BEN UMEH

2. NWANYA BERNARD

3. VAL IYKE OLIOBI

4. OKOYE CHUKWUDI E.

5. EMEH BLAIZE PASCHAL

6. MBANUGO NELSON ONYEKA

7. HARRISON MADUBUEZE

8. EMEKA ODOGWU EMEKA

9. GWEN DIVY IFESON

ANAMBRA OUTSTANDING ON-AIR-PERSONALITY 2019

1. SANDRA AKPA (ABS)

2. OKONKWO GLORIA IFUNANYA (ABS)

3. PRINCE EBERE UGONNA(…)

4. DEAR OMA (OMEGA FM)

5. AMARACHI NINA UMA (WAZOBIA FM ONITSHA)

ANAMBRA BEST RADIO PROGRAMME 2019

1. TRAFFIC MATA (WAZOBIA)

2. SPELLING BEE(ABS)

3. NZUKO ANAMBRA(ABS)

4. FAMILY MATA (WAZOBIA)

ANAMBRA BEST PRINT MEDIA

1, FIDES NEWSPAPER

2. NATIONAL LIGHT NEWSPAPER

3. ORIENT DAILY NEWSPAER

ANAMBRA BEST ELECTRONIC MEDIA (RADIO/TV)

1. ABS RADIO

2. ABS TV

3. OMEGA RADIO FM

4. ODENIGBO RADIO FM

5. RADIO SAPIENSA FM

ANAMBRA BEST ONLINE NEWS BLOG

1. ODOGWUBLOG .COM

2. APROKOREPUBLIC . COM

3. OGENEANAMBRA . COM

4. ANAMBRABESTBLOG . COM

ANAMBRA BEST TV PROGRAMME

1 OGAMBA(ABS)

2 GOOD MORNING ANAMBRA SHOW (ABS)

ANAMBRA MEDIA SUPPORTERS AND FRIENDLY AWARDS

1. BRO PIUS MACHI IGWE

2. MAYOR ELO GWACHAM

3. EMEKA ODIDIKA

4. ALINOR ARINZE