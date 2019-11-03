7 Div NA Organizes Special Friday Prayers For Officers, Soldiers...As Chief Imam Maimalari Cantonment Preaches Good Conduct, Attitude, Fear of God

7 Division, Nigerian Army, Maimalari Cantonment Maiduguri organized a Friday Special Prayers for Officers and Soldiers of the command and theater command at large for peace, safety, , long life, success, blessings and protection.

The Chief Imam of Maimalari Cantonment Central Mosque Maiduguri, Colonel Musa Usman In his Friday Sermon said good conduct, attitude and behaviour in human life remain significant virtues of good living which every officer and soldier must exhibit.

He added that to have fear of God in all our doings, sayings and relationships with other human beings on earth in the societty is paramount and a panacea for beinge honest, just and kind to others.

The Chief Imam urged people not to humiliate others but be generous and sympathetic with others as well as uphold the teachings and sayings of Holy Prophet Muhammad (SAW).

Col. Usman further called on people to distance themselves from God's anger by cautioning themselves in whatever they do and say, whether is negative or positive by being giuded with fear of God.

He noted that rational and uncivilized lifestyle is a waste and wrong way of livelihoods, appealing to the people to shun corruptiiom arrogance, pride and envy or jealousy while urging people to worship only one God and avoid worshipping idols.

Usman however reminded the Muslim ummah that only those who are righteous will go to heaven and enter paradise while those who follow the foot steps of Satan will go to Hell fire as God says.

He prayed God to guide and protect everyone and forgive our sins while also praying for the repose of the departed souls who paid supreme price in the course of their duties at the battle field .

Special prayers were also offered for quick return of permanent peace in the state and region as well as country at large, notiing that God is merciful and benevolent.

The jummaat congregationa prayer was however concluded with the reciting of some verses of the Holy Quran and special prayers for peace, stability, victory, protection, blessings and abundance to all and sundry, both military and civilians.

The GOC, 7 Division Nigerian Army Maimalari Cantonment Maiduguri, Brigadier General Abdul Khalifah, represented the Theater Commander, Major Olusegun Adeniyi, DAPR, Operation Lafiya Dole, Theater Command Headquarters, Colonel Ado Isa among other senior officers and soldiers were in attendance