National Directorate of Employment (NDE) Provides Tools, Cash Gifts To 416 EBTS Graduates

In a bid to take youths off the streets, the Federal Government through the National Directorate of Employment (NDE), has provided loans as tools and cash gifts to 416 selected graduates trained on soft and hard landscaping and POP across the country.

The Director-General of NDE, Dr. Nasiru Mohammed Ladan Argungu, stated this at the disbursement ceremony to the 11 graduates of the 2018 Resettlement of participants of Environmental Beautification Training Scheme (EBTS), in Delta.

The DG who was represented by the Acting Zonal Director in charge of South-south Zone, Mr. Edem Duke, said the tools and cash gifts was to help them start and grow their businesses as budding landscaping service operators which would translate to boost job creation and spur the youths to contribute their quota to the national economy.

In a goodwill message by the Director Special Public Works, Mr. Cyril Ofiong, represented by Mrs Frannsisca Ezeagu, charged the beneficiaries to be committed to work and see it as part and parcel of them.

"This is what you will use to earn your living and train your children, take it very seriously. Out of the 50 applicants, you are lucky to be among the 11 selected ones".

In his opening speech, the state Coordinator, Mr. Olu Chuks Tony, noted that the mandate of NDE is aptly captured in the motto: "job-for-all.

"The challenge before the Directorate is to provide direction where there is none and livelihood when existence is threatened with unemployment. The disbursement is a continuous exercise and this cycle has captured 11 persons who have met the requirements needed", the state Coordinator added.