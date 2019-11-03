Governor Obaseki Condemns Attack At Oshiomhole's Compound

Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki on Saturday, November 2nd said it is shameful that the Oba of Lagos, Rilwan Akiolu; Chancellor of the Edo University, Iyahmo, Dr. Aderemi Makanjuola and other guests were attacked at the residence of APC National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole.

Obaseki, who spoke with newsmen condemned the attack, saying it was unfortunate for such attack to happen at the house of the National Chairman of the ruling party in the state and at the national level.

“It is very unfortunate that we can’t feel safe in the house of our National Chairman. I am not sure that if I visit the Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party that they will attack me the way they did in the house of the APC National Chairman.”

“It is unfortunate that things have degenerated to this extent. But we will continue to sue for peace. We cannot afford to lose the gains of the last three years. We will continue to pursue peace,” he said.