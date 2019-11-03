Confusion As Obaseki, Oba Of Lagos, Others Attacked At Oshiomhole’s House

The crisis rocking the All Progressive Congress, APC, Edo state took a new dimension on Saturday with a reprisal attack on the convoy of Governor Godwin Obaseki and the Oba of Lagos, Rilwan Akiolu at Iyamoh the country home of the APC National Chairman, Adams Oshiomole.

Oba Rilwan Akiolu and Governor Obaseki and Pro-Chancellor of Edo University, Iyahmo, Prof. T.O.K Audu were in a convoy on their way to Oshiomole house when the youth allegedly sighted the man alleged to have led the attack on Oshiomole home in Benin, Andrew Momodu.

The governor and the other guests had attended the maiden convocation ceremony of the Edo University, Iyahmo, Etsako West Local Government Area of Edo State.

An eyewitness to the fracas said that the Oba of Lagos and the governor had gone to Comrade Oshiomhole’s house to honour the former governor’s invitation for lunch after the ceremony at the university.

According to him, “The governor, the Oba of Lagos and other guests had gone to Oshiomhole’s house for lunch when they were attacked by thugs led by one Romeo, said to be one of Oshiomhole’s cousins.”

It took the intervention of the governor’s security aides to prevent a blood bath as several vehicles were smashed by the thugs.

Another eyewitness however said the crisis was triggered by the Deputy Governor, Philip Shaibu who had allegedly led over two hundred Okada riders to the venue of convocation in the morning.

The Deputy Governor and the Okada men were said to have been dispersed by police men who fired tear gas at them.

“But the Deputy Governor found his way inside, he was the one who led the Okada men from various parts of the state to the venue. So when the youths saw Momodu who was the Governor’s CSO in the convoy, they got angry,” he said.