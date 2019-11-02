Ebonyi establishes Tax appeal Tribunal

In a way to thrive business in the state, Ebonyi state government has established a tax appeal tribunal to ensure that no investor is double taxed or unduly taken advantage of.

Briefing newsmen in Government House Abakaliki, the Special Assistant to the Governor on Ease of Doing Business and Ebonyi in the Diaspora, Hon. Collins Agbo said that the essence of the tribunal is to make tax payment more convenient, peaceful and affordable for investors.

Hon. Agbo explained that double taxation hinders business and that it is the desire of the Governor that any tax administered on investors and other business communities in the state must be acceptable by both patties.

"The state government in order to ensure that no investor is double taxed or unduly taken advantage of, has established a tax Appeal Tribunal. This is to make tax payment more convenient, peaceful, justifiable and affordable for investors and other business communities in Ebonyi state".

The SA disclosed that the Governor has also approved the constitution of an Inter - Ministerial Committee known as Ebonyi state Enabling Business Environment Committee to be chaired by the Deputy Governor which according to him would be meeting quarterly to publish the required tax to be paid.

He also disclosed that the state government has directed that traders should move to the International market with a tax holiday of one year without payment adding that it is also part of government's efforts to ensure that business flows in the state.

Other measures put in place by the state government in her efforts to provide conducive environment for economic activities according to him include interest free loans to farmers and civil servants to embark on various business of their interest.

Others are automation of Ministry of lands and Survey for easy registration of property and generation of documents and construction of Urban and rural asphalt and concrete road network to ease the movement of farm produce from hinterland to the cities.

"Interest free loans to farmers and civil servants. This is aimed at creating wealth for farmers and civil servants by enabling then to embark on various business of their interest geared towards reducing poverty level of the state.

" The state government in deliberate attempt to improve Ease of Doing Business in Ebonyi state has automated the state Ministry of lands and survey for easy registration of property and generation of documents to avoid waste of time and manpower".